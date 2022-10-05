Left Menu

ADB to give Pakistan up to $2.5 bln in flood relief support -finance ministry

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 05-10-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Asian Development Bank (ADB) will give Pakistan up to $2.5 billion in flood relief support, Pakistan's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after the ADB's country director Yong Ye met Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

"ADB will provide flood relief support to Pakistan to the tune of $US2.3 to $2.5 billion," the ministry said in a statement.

