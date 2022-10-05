Ramayana inspires people to protect all living beings: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday fed milk to a leopard cub at the Gorakhpur Zoo here and said the Ramayana inspires people to protect all living beings.

The CM visited the Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park and held the cub, who was rescued three months ago, in his arms, an official release said.

Speaking on the occasion, he referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana, saying monkeys, bears, rivers, trees and stones became Lord Rama's friend when he was clueless about the whereabouts of Maa Sita after she was abducted by Ravana.

According to the spirit of Ram Rajya (an ideal society), everyone should contribute in protecting every living being along with human welfare. We also get this inspiration from the Ramayana, the CM said.

Human beings will be safe only when they are aware of their responsibilities towards nature and conservation of animals, the CM said, urging everyone to contribute towards conserving wildlife.

The CM also named two leopard cubs, including the one fed by him and said animals are friendly towards him as they have the unique capacity to understand who can harm them and who cannot.

He also said falcon conservation centres will be built in Maharajganj, Chitrakoot and Gorakhpur as they are on the verge of extinction.

Adityanath had inaugurated the zoo on March 27, 2021.

