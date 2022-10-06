Left Menu

Above 150 Durga Puja pandals each in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were brimming with revellers, leading to traffic snarls in some areas, officials said.Adequate arrangement was made for the immersion of idols, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-10-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 00:20 IST
People take part in 'Vijayadashami', Dussehra celebrations in Odisha as rain relents
People came out in droves across large parts of Odisha on Wednesday to take part in ‘Vijayadashami' and Dussehra celebrations, as the rain abated after two days of downpour. Above 150 Durga Puja pandals each in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were brimming with revellers, leading to traffic snarls in some areas, officials said.

Adequate arrangement was made for the immersion of idols, a senior police officer said. In Bhubaneswar, people observed ‘Ravan Pidi’ or burning of demon king Ravana’s effigies that was accompanied with dazzling fireworks in places like Pahala, Naharkanta, Jharpada and Baramunda.

At Kalibari in the state capital, women participated in the traditional 'Sindur Khela' (smearing vermilion on the face) and offered sweets and prayers to Goddess Durga.

As part of ‘Vijayadashami', several rituals were held throughout the day in the pandals. Meanwhile, the Met Department said the low pressure area over West-Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast has weakened, leading to reduction in rainfall. Though there were some spells of light rain before noon, the weather condition changed thereafter, said Director of Regional Meteorological Centre H R Biswas.

