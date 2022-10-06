Left Menu

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 06-10-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 08:46 IST
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI

Images captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft during its Sept. 29, 2022, flyby of Jupiter's moon Europa reveal a detailed view of a puzzling region of the moon's heavily fractured icy crust.

The image obtained by Juno's Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), a star camera designed for low-light conditions, is the highest-resolution photo the mission has ever taken of a specific portion of Europa. With a resolution ranging from 256 to 340 meters per pixel, the image was captured as the spacecraft raced past at about 24 kilometres per second over a part of the surface that was in nighttime, dimly lit by Jupiter shine - sunlight reflecting off the gas giant's cloud tops.

The SRU image reveals a region crisscrossed with a network of fine grooves and double ridges (pairs of long parallel lines indicating elevated features in the ice). The dark stains near the upper right of the image, as well as just to the right and below center, are possibly linked to something from below erupting onto the surface. The white dots are signatures of penetrating high-energy particles from the severe radiation environment around the moon.

"With this flyby of Europa, Juno has now seen close-ups of two of the most interesting moons of Jupiter, and their ice shell crusts look very different from each other. In 2023, Io, the most volcanic body in the solar system, will join the club," said Juno Principal Investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

In June 2021, Juno sailed by Jupiter's moon Ganymede, which is also the largest moon in our solar system.

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022