Left Menu

Ind vs SA: Start of first ODI delayed due to rain

The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain here on Thursday.The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.Rain delay

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 11:54 IST
Ind vs SA: Start of first ODI delayed due to rain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain here on Thursday.

The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.

''Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour,'' the BCCI tweeted.

The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm.

The Indian team's optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022