PM Modi, Mamata announce ex-gratia for kin of those killed in flash floods during idol immersion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for every next of kin of the eight people who lost their lives, after being swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion of Goddess Durga.

They also said Rs 50,000 each will be provided to the injured. "Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased in the tragic mishap during Durga Puja festivities in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. ''A tragic flash flood hit the Mal River in Jalpaiguri as Durga Visarjan was underway. 8 people lost their lives, I pray that their families find strength & solace in these difficult times,'' Banerjee tweeted. The CM said 13 people are undergoing treatment at the Mal Super Speciality Hospital.

"Around 70 people were saved by the efforts of the police, civil defence volunteers and local youth. I commend their selfless service. There have been no reports of missing persons so far. Search and rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are still underway," she said.

Jalpaiguri SP Debarshi Dutta said the flash floods occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, when dol immersion of several community Durga pujas at Malbazar in Dooars area was being held.

The deceased include an eight-year-old boy and a girl, aged 13, the officer said.

"For any assistance, kindly reach out to the following helpline numbers- 03561230780/ 9073936815," Banerjee added. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manoj Tigga, who visited the accident spot, said the administration should have been more alert in dealing with the situation.

Alleging that little help was available to the people who were on the river bed or near it when the tragedy struck, Tigga said, ''Considering that the character of Mal river is different from other rivers in the region, the administration should have made arrangements accordingly.'' Trinamool Congress MLA of Mal, Buluchik Baraik, said the idol immersion on Vijaya Dashami takes place at the site every year, but given the river passes through hilly terrain, the water level suddenly rose owing to heavy rain in the upper catchment area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)