Indonesia police say 6 people facing criminal charges over soccer stampede
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:45 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Six people are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer match at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.
Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference that organisers of the match and police were among those being investigated and more people may be charged.
