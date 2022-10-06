Indonesia police say 6 people facing criminal charges over soccer stampede

Six people are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer match at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.

Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference that organisers of the match and police were among those being investigated and more people may be charged.

