SA score 249 for 4 against India in rain-curtailed first ODI

Invited to bat, South Africa scored 249 for 4 in the rain-hit first ODI against India here on Thursday.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen remained not out on 75 and 74 respectively while Quinton de Kock contributed 48.

Shardul Thakur took two wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav got one each.

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match was reduced to a 40-over-a-side affair.

