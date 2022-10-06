Left Menu

SA score 249 for 4 against India in rain-curtailed first ODI

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:06 IST
SA score 249 for 4 against India in rain-curtailed first ODI
Invited to bat, South Africa scored 249 for 4 in the rain-hit first ODI against India here on Thursday.

David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen remained not out on 75 and 74 respectively while Quinton de Kock contributed 48.

Shardul Thakur took two wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav got one each.

Due to rain delay of more than two hours, the match was reduced to a 40-over-a-side affair.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 249 for 4 in 40 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 74 not out, David Miller 75 not out, Quinton de Kock 48; Shardul Thakur 2/35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

