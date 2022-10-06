Left Menu

Scoreboard: First ODI; IND vs SA

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:10 IST
Scoreboard: First ODI; IND vs SA
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the rain-hit first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

South Africa Innings: Janneman Malan c Shreyas Iyer b Thakur 22 Quinton de Kock lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 48 Temba Bavuma b Thakur 8 Aiden Markram b Kuldeep Yadav 0 Heinrich Klaasen not out 74 David Miller not out 75 Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-15, NB-1) 22 Total: (4 wkts, 40 Overs) 249 Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 70-2, 71-3, 110-4.

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-0-49-0, Avesh Khan 8-0-51-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-35-2, Ravi Bishnoi 8-0-69-1, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-39-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022