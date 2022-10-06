Scoreboard: First ODI; IND vs SA

Scoreboard of the rain-hit first ODI between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

South Africa Innings: Janneman Malan c Shreyas Iyer b Thakur 22 Quinton de Kock lbw b Ravi Bishnoi 48 Temba Bavuma b Thakur 8 Aiden Markram b Kuldeep Yadav 0 Heinrich Klaasen not out 74 David Miller not out 75 Extras: (B-2, LB-4, W-15, NB-1) 22 Total: (4 wkts, 40 Overs) 249 Fall of Wickets: 49-1, 70-2, 71-3, 110-4.

Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 8-0-49-0, Avesh Khan 8-0-51-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-35-2, Ravi Bishnoi 8-0-69-1, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-39-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

