Haryana eyeing Rs 1 lakh crore investment for Global City project in Gurugram

The Haryana government is eyeing an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore in the Global City project in Gurugram which will come up over about 1,080 acres of land.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who during his recent Dubai visit also garnered investments for this project, said the project is being developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

Khattar said that the Global City is a mixed land-use township being developed over nearly 1,080 acres to redefine the concept of urban development and what cities of the future shall look like through its sustainability-focused future-oriented infrastructure planning and design.

In the first phase, a target has been set to auction 250 acres of land by November end while the auction of the remaining portion will be done in a phased manner, he said.

''It will be a city within a city and involve investments worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. Four roadshows have been held in connection with the project including two in Gurugram and one each in Mumbai and Dubai,'' said Khattar while adding that 13 leading companies have evinced interest in the project so far.

Khattar said that a single window system would be adopted to execute all the works related to this project and all permission will be given through it, he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that the plots in Global City will be sold in mixed land use format.

Khattar said that now the State youth will get employment abroad too through Haryana Overseas Placement which will work under State's Foreign Cooperation Department.

He said that during his Dubai visit he held meeting with various placement companies. As per the need of these placement companies, the youth will be trained here and sent abroad for employment.

''We plan to send one lakh youth after skilling them in the state,'' he said.

There is a requirement for masons, and electricians in the real estate sector there, he said, adding ''we can send people there after providing them training''.

Those families, who are below the poverty line, their unemployed children will get priority in this, he said.

Replying to a question, Khattar said as a result of investments flowing into the state during the past six to seven years, it has led to generation of 5.50 lakh jobs.

New companies are constantly buying land in Haryana for investment. Haryana has become a favourable investment destination for investors, he said.

The Chief Minister said that new projects are being started continuously around Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway and the government will buy land for new projects through e-bhoomi and Land Pooling Policy.

He said more projects like Global City would be planned in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Khattar said for setting up of jungle safari in Gurugram and Nuh districts spread over 10,000-acres in the Aravali range, a Foundation will be formed for the purpose.

For Jungle Safari, 6000 acres of land have been earmarked in Gurugram and 4000 acres have been earmarked in Nuh, he said.

Khattar had recently also visited Sharjah, which is home to the largest curated safari park outside Africa. Opened in February 2022, the Sharjah Safari covers an area of about 2,000 acres.

The Chief Minister said that the Central Zoo Authority has done an evaluation study of the area for this and has agreed upon the technical feasibility of setting up such a park.

He said that on one hand developing jungle safari would help in preserving this mountain range while on the other a large number of people from Delhi and adjoining areas would come here for tourism, which would create ample employment opportunities for the local people.

Furthermore, villagers in the surrounding villages will be benefited from the Home Stay Policy, said Khattar.

