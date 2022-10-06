Left Menu

Indonesia police say 6 facing criminal charges over soccer stampede

Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer game at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday. Saturday's stampede at in the Malang region of East Java was among the world's worst sporting disasters, as hundreds of soccer fans tried to flee a stadium riot and the firing of tear gas by police, leading to a crush worsened by several locked exits.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 19:27 IST
Indonesia police say 6 facing criminal charges over soccer stampede

Six people including police and match organisers are facing criminal charges in Indonesia over a stampede at a soccer game at the weekend that killed at least 131 people, the country's police chief said on Thursday.

Saturday's stampede at in the Malang region of East Java was among the world's worst sporting disasters, as hundreds of soccer fans tried to flee a stadium riot and the firing of tear gas by police, leading to a crush worsened by several locked exits. Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference that organisers and police were among those being investigated and more people may be charged.

They would be charged with criminal negligence causing death, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence if found guilty. The suspects include three police officers over their use of tear gas, the head of the organising committee and the chief security officer of the home club Arema FC.

Police said the club's officials had not complied with safety requirements and had allowed a crowd larger than the stadium's capacity, while stewards had abandoned exits. Police have said the exits where fleeing people escaped were too were too narrow to pass through, while the country's soccer association said some exits were locked.

The government had set up a fact-finding team in hopes to reveal the culprits of the deadly stampede, among the deadliest soccer-related tragedy since the crush in Peru in 1964. The investigation comes as President Joko Widodo ordered an audit on the stadia across the country to make sure its security is up to code, adding that "locked doors and steep stairs" were key factors in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022