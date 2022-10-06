Left Menu

Lumpy skin disease: Cattle movement curbs to continue for a month, says Maha minister; state has seen 2,528 deaths

Restrictions on cattle movement in Maharashtra will continue for one more month in view of the lumpy skin disease even as a massive vaccination drive is underway against the viral infection, state animal husbandry minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Thursday.Speaking to PTI, he said immediate action on the part of the state government and rapid vaccination have kept the deaths to just 2,100 in the state.We have decided to continue with the ban on the transport of domestic animals and cattle for at least one more month.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:33 IST
Lumpy skin disease: Cattle movement curbs to continue for a month, says Maha minister; state has seen 2,528 deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Restrictions on cattle movement in Maharashtra will continue for one more month in view of the lumpy skin disease even as a massive vaccination drive is underway against the viral infection, state animal husbandry minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI, he said immediate action on the part of the state government and rapid vaccination have kept the deaths to just 2,100 in the state.

''We have decided to continue with the ban on the transport of domestic animals and cattle for at least one more month. Vaccination is going on and we are assessing the situation,'' Vikhe Patil said.

''The extra vials we had procured have already been exhausted. This vaccination drive has helped us keep the deaths to 2,100. Had we not acted immediately, the deaths of cattle could have been in the range of 20,000,'' he asserted.

State animal husbandry and dairy development commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh said as many as 2,528 heads of cattle have died due to lumpy skin disease in Maharashtra.

''Jalgaon has seen 421 deaths, followed by 393 in Akola and 252 in Ahmednagar. The remaining deaths are from 27 districts, excluding Mumbai urban and suburban districts and a few others,'' he said.

The disease has been reported from 2,238 villages in 32 districts in the state, with total infections standing at 59,865, including 31,179 recoveries, Singh informed.

''The state government has made available 1.15 crore vials for vaccination and, so far, 1.13 lakh cattle have been vaccinated,'' he added. The Maharashtra government had, in early September, declared the entire state as a ''controlled area'' restricting movement of cattle and ban on animal fairs etc.

The first case of the ailment in the state was reported from Chinawal village in Jalgaon district's Raver taluka on August 4.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral ailment in cattle transmitted by blood-feeding insects such as certain species of flies, mosquitoes and ticks.

It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can cause death, more so if the cattle has not been previously exposed to the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022