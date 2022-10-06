Left Menu

Municipal corporation officials booked after man drowns in pit

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:30 IST
Municipal corporation officials booked after man drowns in pit
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two officials of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and a contractor were booked following the death of a man after he fell into a pit dug up for road construction here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bablu (34), a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and currently living in Shiv Colony in the city.

His wife filed a complaint with the police stating that when they were walking home on the evening of September 30, Bablu fell into a pit filled with dirty water and drowned, police said, adding the incident took place in the Sehatpur village area.

She cried for help and the people nearby pulled Bablu out but he was declared brought dead at a hospital, they said.

An FIR was registered against a sub-divisional officer, junior engineer and contractor of the municipal corporation under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (death due to negligence) at Palla police station on Wednesday in connection with the incident, Inspector Yogesh Kataria said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022