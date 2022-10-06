Municipal corporation officials booked after man drowns in pit

Two officials of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and a contractor were booked following the death of a man after he fell into a pit dug up for road construction here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Bablu (34), a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and currently living in Shiv Colony in the city.

His wife filed a complaint with the police stating that when they were walking home on the evening of September 30, Bablu fell into a pit filled with dirty water and drowned, police said, adding the incident took place in the Sehatpur village area.

She cried for help and the people nearby pulled Bablu out but he was declared brought dead at a hospital, they said.

An FIR was registered against a sub-divisional officer, junior engineer and contractor of the municipal corporation under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (death due to negligence) at Palla police station on Wednesday in connection with the incident, Inspector Yogesh Kataria said.

