Left Menu

State-of-the-art complex to house rescued children to come up in Delhi's Alipur: Minister Gahlot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:42 IST
State-of-the-art complex to house rescued children to come up in Delhi's Alipur: Minister Gahlot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said the government is developing a plan for a state-of-the-art integrated complex in Alipur to house rescued children.

The women and child development minister was speaking during a meeting held to review the proposed integrated complex for boys.

During the meeting, officials from the public works department presented the building's initial design concept and layout plan to the minister.

Gahlot said there was an immediate need to re-assess the infrastructure adequacy of existing institutions and identify the gaps so that the rescued children are given ''the best possible infrastructure''.

''These institutions promote health, growth and well-being of the children until they are handed back to their families,'' he said, according to an official statement.

The integrated complex which will be built in an 8.44-acre premise, envisages a four-storey structure and a basement with a total built-up area of 13,643 square metres. It will be designed to accommodate 200 children.

Lifts, ramps, and child friendly disabled-friendly toilets, recreational spaces, libraries, playground and dedicated dining areas are also being planned, according to the government.

''The idea is to ensure that every child staying in institutional care should feel at home until they are handed back to their families,'' Gahlot said.

The women and child welfare department runs 99 child care institutions in seven locations across Delhi -- Lajpat Nagar, Hari Nagar, Alipur, Kingsway Camp, Delhi Gate, Majnu Ka Tila and Dilshad Garden.

In the financial year 2021-22, 7,132 children were recommended to these institutions and 5,805 were handed back to their families.

However, many of these institutions have inadequate infrastructure and they are not regularly maintained, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022