Proposals totalling Rs 60k cr investment received; Rs 10k cr worth projects underway in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals of more than Rs 60,000 crore and projects worth Rs 10,000 crore were under different phases of execution, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta took detailed review of the Industries and Commerce Department besides taking stock of the investments being made here in the UT of J-K, an official spokesman said.

He said while taking stock of the investment proposals made through single window clearance system, the chief secretary was apprised that out of the investment proposals totalling more than Rs 60000 crore, industrial units worth around Rs 10,000 crore are already under different phases of execution here in the UT.

It was given out that after allotment of land in favour of these unit holders they had in turn deposited a sum of Rs 217 crore into the government exchequer as their lease dues.

Mehta impressed upon the officers to strictly adhere to the single window system and timelines to ensure that industrial units get established smoothly and creates employment opportunities for our youth besides strengthening the economy.

The chief secretary emphasised that the remaining reform points out of 352 recommended by BARP for industrial development should be implemented within this month, the spokesman said.

Mehta said the administration would incentivise the good work put up by the Deputy Commissioners in attracting new investments in their districts. He said all DCs would be evaluated on few parameters of creating enabling environment for investments. The chief secretary also emphasised on making the Kashmir Haat and Jammu Haat vibrant trade centres, the spokesman said.

