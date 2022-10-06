Left Menu

Proposals totalling Rs 60k cr investment received; Rs 10k cr worth projects underway in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:44 IST
Proposals totalling Rs 60k cr investment received; Rs 10k cr worth projects underway in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals of more than Rs 60,000 crore and projects worth Rs 10,000 crore were under different phases of execution, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta took detailed review of the Industries and Commerce Department besides taking stock of the investments being made here in the UT of J-K, an official spokesman said.

He said while taking stock of the investment proposals made through single window clearance system, the chief secretary was apprised that out of the investment proposals totalling more than Rs 60000 crore, industrial units worth around Rs 10,000 crore are already under different phases of execution here in the UT.

It was given out that after allotment of land in favour of these unit holders they had in turn deposited a sum of Rs 217 crore into the government exchequer as their lease dues.

Mehta impressed upon the officers to strictly adhere to the single window system and timelines to ensure that industrial units get established smoothly and creates employment opportunities for our youth besides strengthening the economy.

The chief secretary emphasised that the remaining reform points out of 352 recommended by BARP for industrial development should be implemented within this month, the spokesman said.

Mehta said the administration would incentivise the good work put up by the Deputy Commissioners in attracting new investments in their districts. He said all DCs would be evaluated on few parameters of creating enabling environment for investments. The chief secretary also emphasised on making the Kashmir Haat and Jammu Haat vibrant trade centres, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022