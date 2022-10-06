Left Menu

Run campaign to make UP roads pothole-free by Nov 15: Yogi to officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:23 IST
Run campaign to make UP roads pothole-free by Nov 15: Yogi to officials
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to run a campaign to make roads in the state pothole-free by November 15.

During a high-level meeting, he also reviewed preparations for the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to be held in Lucknow from October 8, a spokesperson said here.

Highlighting that better connectivity is the vehicle of progress, Adityanath directed all the departments concerned to chalk out a comprehensive plan to fix the roads, especially in industrial and agricultural market areas.

''Whether a person lives in a village or in a metro city, good roads and better connectivity are everyone's rights,'' he said.

''The roads should be pothole-free should by November 15,'' he ordered.

Pressing for the participation of private players in building roads, Adityanath asked the Uttar Pradesh State Highway Authority to prepare an action plan to work on a public-private partnership model.

He also told the officials to complete preparations for the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to be held from October 8, which will be attended by Union ministers and around 1,500 representatives from national and international organisations involved in construction of roads.

''Latest technologies of the country and the world will be discussed during the IRC session. Since this event will be of good use for engineering students, they should also be participants,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022