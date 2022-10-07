Delhi govt asks neighbouring states not to run old buses in city to control vehicular pollution

The Delhi government has asked the neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, not to deploy old buses in the national capital and also those without a valid pollution certificate, sources said on Friday.

Transport department officials of the city government held a video-conference with their counterparts from other states on Thursday, they added.

''We requested them not to send old buses to Delhi. We told them that they should not send buses older than eight years to the city to help us contain the pollution levels. Another request was also made not to send those buses that do not have valid pollution under control certificates (PUCCs),'' said a source privy to the development.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had banned the plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 years and 15 years respectively in Delhi. It had also said the vehicles violating the order would be impounded. A National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of 2014 does not allow vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

Air pollution usually peaks in Delhi in the months of October and November.

The Delhi government is carrying out a drive to ensure that buses without a valid PUCC do not enter the national capital.

''We have the air pollution data and are carrying out targeted interventions on the basis of that. It is a well-known fact that Anand Vihar is one of the most polluted places in Delhi.

''It has an industrial area as well as an ISBT. Our enforcement teams have been stationed at the ISBT from this week to check the PUCC of the buses coming from other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,'' an official said.

He said no buses have so far been found plying without a valid PUCC during the drive carried out at Anand Vihar.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide (CO) and carbon dioxide (CO2), after which they are given the PUC certificate.

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG-driven two and three-wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheelers and Rs 100 for diesel vehicles.

The city government had written to the neighbouring states in June to deploy only BS VI-compliant buses in Delhi from October 1 in order to control vehicular pollution.

According to officials, more than 1,500 buses enter the national capital on a daily basis.

