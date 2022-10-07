Left Menu

Mumbai sees heavy rains; IMD issues yellow alert warning of thunderstorm

The local train services on all three corridors are running normally, a Central Railway spokesperson told PTI.In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am, Mumbais island city, eastern and western suburbs had received 04.66mm, 02.69 mm and 01.39 mm average rainfall respectively, it was stated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As heavy rains with thunder lashed Mumbai on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and the surrounding districts of Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next two days, an official said. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rains and gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) very likely at isolated places for Friday and Saturday, the official said. The city went under cloud cover and witnessed incessant rainfall from afternoon, with parts of the city witnessing heavy rains and thunderstorms, civic officials said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received average 1.05mm, 9.12 mm and 1.28 mm rainfall respectively between 11 am to 2 pm, a civic official said. Eastern suburbs like Vikhroli received up to 35 mm rainfall in the four hour period, he said, adding that there was no report of major water-logging anywhere in the city.

Public transport services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Railways remained unaffected amid heavy rainfall. The local train services on all three corridors are running normally, a Central Railway spokesperson told PTI.

