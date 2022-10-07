Thane civic chief chairs meet on Smart City works

Newly-appointed Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bhangar has chaired a meeting to speed up works under the Smart City project, an official said on Friday.

A presentation of Smart City project works worth Rs 1,050 crore was made by Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malavi in the meeting, he said.

Malavi, also the chief executive officer of the Smart City project, said 24 of the 39 works under the initiative have been completed, while some were held up due to encroachments, forest permissions and court cases.

The official said Bhangar wanted the CCTV camera network of the police and the Thane Municipal Corporation to be connected for greater effectiveness in monitoring the city.

