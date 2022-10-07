Left Menu

President Murmu likely to visit Tripura for two days from Oct 13

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Tripura for two days from October 13 to inaugurate various development projects in the northeastern state, an official said on Friday. During the day, DGP Amitabh Ranjan held a high-level meeting on security arrangements for the Presidents proposed visit, he said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:21 IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Tripura for two days from October 13 to inaugurate various development projects in the northeastern state, an official said on Friday. During the day, DGP Amitabh Ranjan held a high-level meeting on security arrangements for the President's proposed visit, he said. ''We have a preparatory meeting on the President's visit. Security arrangements will be finalised after receiving details of her tour programme,'' the official said.

This will be her first visit to Tripura as the President of India.

Murmu is likely to arrive at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here on October 13, he said. A civic reception has been planned by Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder at Town Hall here, the official said, adding that Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues are expected to be present in the programme.

The President is likely to visit Udaipur to offer prayer to Maa Tripureswari on October 14. Murmu is expected to inaugurate some development projects, including Tripura Judicial Academy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

