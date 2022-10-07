Leopard falls into well in Kerala, rescued

A leopard, which fell into a well of a house, was rescued by wildlife officials and local people through hours-long mission at Puthiyidam in this high range district on Friday.

As the veterinarian and tranquilising experts were away in Idukki as part of another official commitment, the rescue mission of the leopard got delayed for some hours, but it was successfully pulled out from the nearly 30 ft-deep well by the evening.

The big cat was shifted to an animal care centre under the wildlife department and it would be released into the forest after it regains health and strength, forest officials said.

Jose, the house owner, said he and his family members looked into the well this morning as water was not getting pumped out despite repeated running of the motor.

''We were shocked to see a leopard in our well. It seems that the animal has damaged the water pumps...that's why we did not get water,'' he said.

Though there was a covering net above the well, the animal somehow accidentally fell into it, DFO Martin Lowel said.

The mission was delayed a bit as the experts, attached to the local forest office, recently moved to Idukki as part of a mission to trap a strayed tiger there, he said.

The leopard looked healthy as of now, the officer added.

