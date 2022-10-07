Pollution body asked to serve 'show-cause' to Parsvnath Developers over violation of norms

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been asked to issue a show-cause notice to real estate company Parsvnath Developers Limited for ''flouting pollution-related guidelines'' at a construction site in Khyber Pass near Civil Lines, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

Rai, who was on a surprise inspection of the construction site of Parsvnath La Tropicana building in Khyber Pass under the government's anti-dust campaign, said that the firm was found in violation of several guidelines, and was found to have kept only one anti-smog gun instead of four, that too outside the construction site.

Rai said that the construction work will remain halted until the real estate company abides by all the 14-point guidelines.

''Installation of wind breaking walls of appropriate height around the periphery of the construction site and tarpaulin or green net on scaffolding around the area under construction and the building is a must. This construction site did not abide by that guideline too,'' he said.

A month-long anti-dust campaign to check compliance of pollution norms at construction sites was launched in Delhi on Thursday and 586 teams have been formed for their enforcement.

The Delhi government has also issued a 14-point guideline that every construction company or agency will have to follow at its sites in the National Capital Region (NCR).

''At least 8 out of 14 norms were violated by the Parsvnath Developers real estate company at the Khyber Pass construction area. Only one anti-smog gun has been stationed here, that too outside the area of the construction site. I have asked the DPCC to issue them a show-cause notice,'' the Delhi Minister said.

According to the guidelines, construction sites larger than 5,000 sqm will have to deploy one anti-smog gun, those larger than 10,000 sqm should have two such guns, and sites larger than 15,000 sqm will have to keep three anti-smog guns.

Sites larger than 20,000 sqm will have to engage four anti-smog guns to combat dust pollution.

''Violation of rules made for construction sites will entail imposition of a fine between Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh as per NCT guidelines. If there is a gross violation, the construction site will be closed,'' Rai said.

He further appealed to the people of Delhi to register a complaint on 'Green Delhi' app if they find someone polluting the environment and violating the rules.

''Requesting all the construction sites, whether government or private, to follow all the 14 norms diligently or else the government will take strict action,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)