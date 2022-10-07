Pondy Lt Guv to hold 'open house' to meet people

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she would hold 'open house' programmes in her office on first and third Saturdays every month to help people meet her and make their representations.

A release from her office said those intending to meet the Lt Governor should register in advance either over phone (0413-2334050/51) or through website - mailto:adctolg.pon@nic.in It may be noted that previous Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had described her office-cum- residence (Raj Nivas) as 'People's Nivas' and conducted meetings with people and received petitions from them. PTI COR KH KH

