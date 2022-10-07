Left Menu

Pondy Lt Guv to hold 'open house' to meet people

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:59 IST
Pondy Lt Guv to hold 'open house' to meet people
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said she would hold 'open house' programmes in her office on first and third Saturdays every month to help people meet her and make their representations.

A release from her office said those intending to meet the Lt Governor should register in advance either over phone (0413-2334050/51) or through website - mailto:adctolg.pon@nic.in It may be noted that previous Lt Governor Kiran Bedi had described her office-cum- residence (Raj Nivas) as 'People's Nivas' and conducted meetings with people and received petitions from them. PTI COR KH KH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022