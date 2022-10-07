House damaged in lightning strike in Palghar's Vasai area; no one injured
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:35 IST
A house was damaged in a lightning strike in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, an official said.
The incident took place in Belkadi in Kaman, the official said, adding there were no reports of injuries.
''The house suffered extensive damage. An assessment of the loss will be carried out by revenue officials on Saturday,'' Vasai Tehsildar Ujjwala Bhagat said.
