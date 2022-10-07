Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath invites Tata group to participate in investor summit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invited Tata group to participate in the Global Investors Summit slated for February next year while highlighting the environment created by the state for attracting investment.According to an official release, the chairman of industrial group Tata Sons, N.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:22 IST
Yogi Adityanath invites Tata group to participate in investor summit
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invited Tata group to participate in the Global Investors Summit slated for February next year while highlighting the environment created by the state for attracting investment.

According to an official release, the chairman of industrial group Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran made a courtesy call on the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at his official residence here during which discussions were held regarding future investment plans of Tata Sons in various areas of the state.

Referring to state government plans to organize the Global Investors Summit in February 2023, the CM invited Tata Sons to participate in it.

In the last five years, the state government has created a better environment for investment and entrepreneurship in the state by undertaking extensive reforms in various sectors, the CM stressed.

Appreciating the efforts for holistic development of Uttar Pradesh N. Chandrasekaran said that a favorable environment has been created for industrial investment in the state.

The Global Investors Summit is a good opportunity and the Tata Group will ensure its participation.

The Tata Group has a significant presence in diverse sectors including Hospitality, IT & Electronics, Automobiles, Software, Medical, Aviation and is keen to participate in the development of the country's largest state, Uttar Pradesh, Chandrasekaran was quoted as saying in the release.

Appreciating the better infrastructure in the state, he also appreciated the policies of the state government in terms of ease of doing business, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022