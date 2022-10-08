Migrant worker falls to death

A construction worker, hailing from a northern State, fell off a multi-storeyed building while at work and died, police here said on Saturday.

According to the police, Maliq Salam (24) of Bihar, along with some other guest workers, was engaged in work when the accident took place. The mishap took place a couple of days ago. The victim was taken to hospital where he died today.

