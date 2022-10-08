G-20 summit: MCD begins work on beautification of Delhi

Over 370 public places in Delhi have been identified for beautification in view of the G-20 summit next year, civic officials said on Saturday. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has earmarked 375 public places for planting exotic flowering species, including gazania and pansy, in all its 12 zones, it said in a statement. These places include 16 flyovers, 261 colony parks, 27 parks situated at markets, 62 parks situated on main roads and nine roundabouts.

Main places where beautification will be carried out include Nehru Place flyover, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, Lajpat Nagar flyover, South Extension flyover, Kalkaji flyover, Seelampur flyover, Gokulpuri flyover, Rani Jhansi flyover, Shalimar Park, Priyadarshini Park, Teachers Park Nimdi colony, Vaishali Vatika, Piitampura, among other places, it said.

''In pursuance to the directions of Delhi LG V K Saxena, the MCD has started work on optimal utilisation and beautification of urban green spaces by planting seasonal flowering plants to give an aesthetically pleasing environment at roundabouts, dividers, sidewalk of roads, land parcels below flyovers, vertical greens and recreational public spaces like parks etc in preparations of upcoming G-20 summit,'' it said. Flowering plants like gazania, verbana coreopsis, alyssum, dahlia, pansy, ice plant, among others will be planted, the MCD said.

''The MCD has started preparing flower beds at these places where it will plant exotic flowering plants that will add to the beauty of the city and will have soothing effect on eyes and mind of the citizens,'' the statement said. India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its year-long presidency of the influential grouping, which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10 next year. PTI KND TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)