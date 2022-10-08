Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital on Saturday as rain lashed the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Waterlogging has also been reported from several parts of the city.

''Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch,'' the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to an official statement, in the last 12 hours, the city has witnessed incessant rainfall. Several traffic-impacting incidents such as waterlogging, development of potholes, etc. have been reported across Delhi. These resulted in traffic bottlenecks, slow moving traffic and consequent traffic congestion calls. ''The Traffic Control Room flashed messages to all DCPs (traffic ranges), ACPs (traffic-districts) and traffic inspector to mobilize maximum number of staff, motorcycle patrol teams and cranes in the field to ensure manual regulation of traffic at intersections where there was no power supply, remove broken down vehicles and restore normal flow of traffic,'' the statement said. Messages through traffic control room were also flashed to control rooms of other civic agencies like NDMC, PWD, MCD, etc. They were also pressed into service for providing local resources and manpower and attending to the situation and calls with due alertness, alacrity and promptness. The operations are still going on and services of other departments are also being taken, it said. The traffic control room received four calls of waterlogging from Pragati Maidan, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Maharani Bagh to Kilokari and Jhandewalan roundabout on Panchkuiyan Road, the statement read. Similarly, two calls regarding potholes were received from Moti Bagh to Dhaula Kuan Flyover carriageway in front of Moti Bagh Gurudwara and Aurobindo Marg, it said The commuters also took to Twitter to post updates regarding traffic congestion in parts of the city.

Heavy traffic jam was reported from Zakhira flyover. Similar scenes were witnessed on Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh and on Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk till Dhaula Kuan loop.

A commuter tweeted that the traffic was heavy from Naraina towards Moti Bagh on the Dhaula Kuan stretch.

Another commuter said the red light at Punjabi Bagh Chowk was not working and there was heavy traffic jam due to rain and waterlogging.

Some of them complained of heavy traffic near Anand Vihar, Red Fort, Mathur Road and Chhawla areas. Azad market red light chowk also witnessed traffic jam.

A senior police officer said adequate traffic police personnel have been deployed on field to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city.

Another user said the traffic was heavy on National Highway-8 from Gurgaon border towards Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Saturday.

