Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece - EMSC
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece early on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the Greek fire service. EMSC revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude.
Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 04:16 IST
The quake was 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, in the Gulf of Corinth separating mainland Greece from the Peloponnese peninsula, EMSC said. The tremor was felt as far away as the capital, some 115 kilometers away.
