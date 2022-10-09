Left Menu

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece - EMSC

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece early on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the Greek fire service. EMSC revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 04:16 IST
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece - EMSC

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in Greece early on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to the Greek fire service. EMSC revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude. The quake was 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, in the Gulf of Corinth separating mainland Greece from the Peloponnese peninsula, EMSC said. The tremor was felt as far away as the capital, some 115 kilometers away.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global
4
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022