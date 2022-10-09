Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Greece, no reports of damage
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in central Greece early on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities said. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude, said the quake struck 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) below the surface in the gulf separating mainland Greece from the Peloponnese peninsula, 16 kilometres from the town of Itea.
Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 04:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 04:38 IST
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Corinth in central Greece early on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities said.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which revised down an initial reading of 5.7 magnitude, said the quake struck 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) below the surface in the gulf separating mainland Greece from the Peloponnese peninsula, 16 kilometres from the town of Itea. The tremor, which occurred just after 1 a.m. (2200 GMT), was felt as far away as Athens, the capital, some 115 kilometres away.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Alaska region - EMSC
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Myanmar -EMSC
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes east of South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes northern Sumatra, Indonesia – EMSC
Earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 strikes Peru-Ecuador border -EMSC