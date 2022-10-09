Tropical Storm Julia becomes a hurricane
Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 04:43 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 04:43 IST
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.
Julia has become a hurricane with 75 mph (120 km/h) maximum sustained winds as it passes near San Andres and Providencia islands, the NHC said in its advisory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Providencia islands
- San Andres
Advertisement