At least 17 killed in Zaporizhzhia city shelling - local official

"As a result of an overnight missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, apartment buildings and roads in a residential area of the city have been damaged," Kurtev, the secretary of the city’s administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "At this time, 17 people are known to have died." Reuters could not independently verify the report. The city is about 125 km (80 miles) from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest.

At least 17 people were killed in an overnight shelling in Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeast Ukraine, local official Anatoliy Kurtev said early on Sunday. "As a result of an overnight missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, apartment buildings and roads in a residential area of the city have been damaged," Kurtev, the secretary of the city’s administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"At this time, 17 people are known to have died." Reuters could not independently verify the report.

The city is about 125 km (80 miles) from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for shelling at the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatened a catastrophic nuclear accident.

