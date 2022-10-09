Left Menu

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 09-10-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 13:40 IST
2 die as earth caves in at construction site in TN
Two construction workers were buried alive while as many managed to escape after a portion of earth caved in on them while they were working at a building construction site near here on Sunday.

According to police, the construction work was underway in Maccharekorai on the outskirts and four workers were cleaning the area. Suddenly, the earth caved in on them.

Though two people managed to save themselves, the other two were caught under the soil.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the scene and retrieved the bodies, which were sent to government hospital for postmortem, they said.

Nilgiris District Collector Amrith visited the spot with senior officials. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain whether the work was illegal. PTO COR NVM ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

