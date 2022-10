Scoreboard: 2nd ODI; IND vs SA

Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

South Africa Innings: Quinton de Kock b Siraj 5 Janneman Malan lbw b Shahbaz Ahmed 25 Reeza Hendricks c Shahbaz Ahmed b Siraj 74 Aiden Markram c Dhawan b Washington Sundar 79 Heinrich Klaasen c Siraj b Kuldeep Yadav 30 David Miller not out 35 Wayne Parnell c Shreyas Iyer b Thakur 16 Keshav Maharaj b Siraj 5 Bjorn Fortuin not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-3) 9 Total: (7 wkts, 50 Overs) 278 Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 40-2, 169-3, 215-4, 215-5, 256-6, 277-7 Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 10-1-38-3, Washington Sundar 9-0-60-1, Shahbaz Ahmed 10-0-54-1, Avesh Khan 7-0-35-0, Kuldeep Yadav 9-0-49-1, Shardul Thakur 5-0-36-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)