World News Roundup: Japan Kishida's support hits low on his party's ties to controversial church; No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage - police and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Japan Kishida's support hits low on his party's ties to controversial church

Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government slid to the lowest of his one-year tenure on doubts about his party's disclosure of ties to the controversial Unification Church, an opinion poll showed on Sunday. Kishida has struggled to overcome revelations of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) deep and longstanding ties to the church in the wake of the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

No sign that foreign state was behind German rail sabotage - police

German police said it had not excluded political motives in the suspected sabotage of communication cables on Germany's rail network on Saturday but that there was no sign of any involvement by a foreign state or terrorism. A spokesperson for the Berlin criminal police bureau said on Sunday that it was still investigating the sabotage of radio communication cables in Berlin and Herne in North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW), which halted all rail traffic in northern Germany for around three hours on Saturday.

UK senior ministers urge Conservatives to unite behind PM Truss

Senior British ministers on Sunday urged their colleagues to unite behind Prime Minister Liz Truss, warning that infighting would hand power to the opposition Labour Party at an election due in 2024. Just over a month into the job, Truss and her team are fighting for credibility after they were forced into a humiliating U-turn over a decision to scrap Britain's highest rate of income tax.

Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen - newspaper

Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper. Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic have submitted 16 proposals for new EU sanctions against Iran for its clampdown on protests ignited by the death in policy custody of a young woman, a German foreign ministry source said last week.

Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations. Anti-government protests that began on Sept. 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Thirteen killed, dozens hurt in Zaporizhzhia city missile attack, Ukraine officials say

A Russian missile attack early on Sunday struck an apartment block and other residential buildings in Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 13 people and injuring 87 others, including 10 children, Ukrainian officials said. The pre-dawn fusillade was the second of its kind against the city in three days. It came a day after a blast hit Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea, the key supply line for Russian forces battling to hold territory around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blanket

A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom.

Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy" , is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.

Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with high winds

Hurricane Julia slammed into Nicaragua on Sunday carrying top winds of up to 85 miles per hour (140 kph) and a storm surge, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, warning of dangerous weather in the coming days across the region. The storm made landfall early on Sunday near Laguna de Perlas, the NHC said. By 5 a.m. (0900 GMT) it was around 30 miles (50 km) north-northwest of Bluefields.

Pope, calling migrants' exclusion 'criminal', on collision with Meloni

Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned defense of migrants, calling their exclusion "scandalous, disgusting and sinful," putting him on a collision course with Italy's upcoming right-wing government. Francis made his comments as he canonized a 19th-century bishop known as the "father of migrants" and a 20th-century man who ministered to the sick in Argentina.

