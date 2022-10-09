Left Menu

Snowfall at Badrinath, Kedarnath for 2nd consecutive day

The Gurudwara management committee said up to one feet of snow has accumulated at Hemkund Sahib after two days of continuous snowfall causing a sharp fall in the temperature. The Sikh shrine is scheduled to close for the winter season on Monday.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 09-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 20:03 IST
Badrinath, Kedarnath and the Sikh shrine of Hemkund Sahib here received snowfall for the second consecutive day on Sunday, prompting the administration to advise pilgrims not to proceed on their onward journey until the weather improves. The Gurudwara management committee said up to one feet of snow has accumulated at Hemkund Sahib after two days of continuous snowfall causing a sharp fall in the temperature. The Sikh shrine is scheduled to close for the winter season on Monday. It has also been snowing in Badrinath and Kedarnath, Disaster Management authorities here said, adding that rains occurred in the lower areas of both Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts.

