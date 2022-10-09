Left Menu

Part of building protection wall collapses in Thane; no report of injuries

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-10-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 20:58 IST
Part of building protection wall collapses in Thane; no report of injuries
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A part of the protection wall of a housing complex in Thane city collapsed on Sunday evening, though there was no report of injuries to anyone, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 6:30pm when excavation work was taking place nearby with the help of an earth-moving machine, civic regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

''The rest of the wall is in a dangerous condition now. An unoccupied flat on the ground floor of the ground-plus-four building has also developed cracks,'' he said.

''The affected area has been cordoned off and the developer carrying out the excavation work has been asked to stop the activity as a precautionary measure,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022