Venezuela landslides kill four after flooding

At least four people died and 50 were reported missing after a river in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, a Red Cross spokesperson said on Sunday. The El Pato River, 40 miles (67 kilometers) southwest of Caracas, flooded and swept away several houses, shops and a slaughterhouse, according to search and rescue authorities.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 09-10-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 23:18 IST
The El Pato River, 40 miles (67 kilometers) southwest of Caracas, flooded and swept away several houses, shops and a slaughterhouse, according to search and rescue authorities. Juan Mario Gualano, director of the Red Cross of Aragua state, said at least four people died after they were caught in landslides.

Carlos Perez, deputy minister for the country's civil protection system, said in a Sunday tweet that a thousand rescuers were looking for victims in the area. The deaths bring the total killed in recent weeks to 22 due to heavy rains caused by the La Nina weather pattern. Venezuela has faced flooding and landslides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

