Two workers die after wall collapses at under-construction building in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 23:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were killed and as many injured after a retaining wall at an under-construction mall caved-in in Punjab's Mohali district on Sunday evening, said police.

A rescue operation was being conducted to see whether any person was still trapped under the debris, they said.

Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsimran Singh Bal said two workers died while two others were rescued and sent to a hospital.

The district administration rushed an ambulance and earth moving machines to the site for the rescue operation, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

