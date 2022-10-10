Left Menu

Odisha: Two killed, 21 injured in lightning strike during football match

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-10-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 09:37 IST
Odisha: Two killed, 21 injured in lightning strike during football match
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two persons were killed and 21 others suffered burn injuries when lightning struck them during a football match in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said.

One of the deceased was a football player while most of the injured people were spectators.

The incident occurred during a local football match at Baneilata under the Nuagaon block of the district, about 350 km from the state capital, on Sunday.

Though the sky was cloudy, there was no rain in the area when lightning struck the playground, police said.

Two persons were declared brought dead by a doctor at the Hatibari Community Health Centre (CHC) when they were taken there.

Police said 17 of the injured people were taken to Rourkela Government Hospital while the remaining four were under treatment at Hatibari CHC.

Meanwhile, the IMD in a forecast said that the state will witness rain on Monday and Tuesday due to a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022