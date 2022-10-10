Where Earth meets space: Check out this stunning image captured from space station

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took this spectacular view of Earth's limb - where the blue planet meets space - while orbiting over Southeast Asia.;

While the Vietnamese coast and Thailand anchor the center of the image, the circular shape of China's Hainan Island is outlined by the lights of its coastal cities in the background.

In several parts of the image, storm clouds blur the white- and orange-hued city lights. At the bottom of the photo, a bright lightning strike can be seen over the Gulf of Thailand.

The Moon appears just above Earth's limb on the upper right edge.

This picture was acquired by a member of the Expedition 66 crew in 2021 and shared by NASA. More details can be found here.