Left Menu

Where Earth meets space: Check out this stunning image captured from space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-10-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 12:42 IST
Where Earth meets space: Check out this stunning image captured from space station
Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took this spectacular view of Earth's limb - where the blue planet meets space - while orbiting over Southeast Asia.;

While the Vietnamese coast and Thailand anchor the center of the image, the circular shape of China's Hainan Island is outlined by the lights of its coastal cities in the background.

In several parts of the image, storm clouds blur the white- and orange-hued city lights. At the bottom of the photo, a bright lightning strike can be seen over the Gulf of Thailand.

The Moon appears just above Earth's limb on the upper right edge.

This picture was acquired by a member of the Expedition 66 crew in 2021 and shared by NASA. More details can be found here.

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022