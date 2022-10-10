Left Menu

Girl falls into well, rescued

A 15-year-old girl accidentally slipped and fell into an open well outside her house here, and was rescued by fire service personnel after an hour-long effort, police said on Monday. Due to the rain on Sunday, the pathway was slushy and the girl slipped and fell into the well.

A 15-year-old girl accidentally slipped and fell into an open well outside her house here, and was rescued by fire service personnel after an hour-long effort, police said on Monday. According to the police, Madhumitha stepped out of the house this morning to switch on a pump set. Due to the rain on Sunday, the pathway was slushy and the girl slipped and fell into the well. Hearing her scream, the girl's mother came out. Finding her, the woman called the fire service and got the 15-year-old out.

