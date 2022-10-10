Homeopathic Medicine is helpful in reducing the problems of Sickle Cell Patients - Dr Ak Dwivedi

Undergoing the Azaadika Amrit Mahotsav, an online seminar was organized by Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University, Bhopal. The topic of the seminar was causes, symptoms and treatment of Sickle Cell disease. Prof. Dr Ak Dwivedi, a member of CCRH, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and Homoeopathic Physician attended the seminar as the chief guest.Who gave his views on the topic of the seminar and gave guidance for the prevention of Sickle Cell disease by stating the fatal consequences of Sickle Cell. He said that homeopathic medicine is helpful in reducing the problems of Sickle Cell patients. The seminar was presided over by the Hon'ble Vice Chancellor of Hindi University, Prof. Khem Singh Dehria. Director of the seminar Yashwant Singh Patel, Registrar of the University, Convenor, Head of the Department of Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Rajeev Verma, co-convener was Dr. Anita Choubey, in-charge of Hindi department and Dr. Kamalini Pashine, in-charge of language and translation department. Dr. Siddharth Shukla and Savita Bagde were in charge of the program. Addressing the program, Prof. Dr Ak Dwivedi said that Sickle CellAnemia is a genetic disorder of the blood caused due to abnormal hemoglobin. Sickle CellAnemia is a genetic disorder. It is also a hereditary disorder. Sickle Cell anemia is a type of blood disorder in which Red Blood Cells turnsinto a C-shaped, sickle-shaped or crescent-shaped form. This reduces the ability of movement and to carry oxygen throughout the body and the amount of blood flow in the small vessels of our body. On the other hand, Sickle Cell is mainly of two types. In which one is Sickle Cell carrier (sickle trait) and the other is sickle holder (Sickle CellAnemia). On the other hand, if we talk about this, then the life span of Sickle Cell red blood cells is only 10-20 days and the bone marrow would be not able to convert them fast enough, due to which the normal number of red blood cells in the body and amount of hemoglobin decreases.

If we talk about the symptoms of Sickle Cell disease, it usually appears around 6 to 8 months of age. And these vary from person to person and can change over the time. He said that in those districts where there areSickle CellAnemia patients are outnumbered, blood tests should be mandatory for everyonebefore marriage so that this disease can be prevented from progressing in future. Its main symptoms include fatigue, weakness, irritability, anemia, urgency, bed-wetting, jaundice, swelling and pain in hands and feet, infection, chest pain, Lower- back pain, back pain, leg or arm pain etc. Apart from this, the problem of AVN (Avascular necrosis) is also seen in Sickle CellAnemia patient, homeopathic medicine is very effective, even in those patients. The patient can suffer lot of problems in cold weather. Therefore, its effect can be reduced with the right information and wearing the right clothes. One should keep himself warm in cold weather and at night. For this, the patient should completely abandon AC and cooler, as well as not to swim in cold water. Apart from this,in the patient of Sickle Cell Anemia, there could be lack of oxygen saturation. He said that patients should avoid taking too much of iron. If there is a deficiency of hemoglobin in Sickle Cell patient, then some home remedies can be suggested to increase Hemoglobin. Hemoglobin can be increased by consuming pomegranate, beet root, fenugreek, tomatoes, legumes, dates, nuts, all cereals, milk-curd and cheese and gourd soup, banana, meat, fish, eggs. Based on his experience, Dr Ak Dwivedi said that with homeopathic medicine, Sickle Cell patients can be saved from getting sick again and again and their immunity can also be increased.

