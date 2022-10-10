Left Menu

Jammu’s ‘Dogra Shaurya Smarak’ being developed with state-of-art facilities by JSCL

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:01 IST
The 'Dogra Shaurya Smarak' located at Amphalla here is getting a major facelift under smart cities mission of the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs, an official said.

The Dogra Shaurya Smarak is being developed with state-of-the-art facilities by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL), a special purpose vehicle constituted in August 2017 by the Jammu and Kashmir government for the implementation of smart city development projects in the city, he said.

''Under the project, a park will be developed around the Dogra Shaurya Smarak with better seating facilities and bollards. A martyr wall will also be constructed in which the names of Dogra martyrs will be inscribed,” Chief Executive Officer, JSCL, Rahul Yadav said.

He said the JSCL has also planned to establish an amphitheatre with a capacity of 60 people there.

''The open-air venue will be dedicated to citizens for entertainment, performances, and sports,'' he said and directed the officials concerned to execute the project in the stipulated time-frame.

Earlier, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta kick-started the development work of Dogra Shaurya Smarak.

''JSCL is executing several projects to make the city of temples as eco-city,'' he said.

''Not only locals will avail the benefits of this project but the development of Dogra Shaurya Smarak will also attract the attention of tourists especially pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and the visitors of Manda Zoo,'' Gupta said.

