Involvement of local people must for responsible tourism in Himalayas: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said the involvement of local communities is essential to ensure environment-friendly and responsible tourism in the Himalayas. Himalayan forests have been promoting peace for centuries. Tourism in the Himalayas should be promoted for nature and spirituality seekers and pilgrims, Yadav said at the Sustainable Mountain Development Summit being held at Leh, Ladakh. ''Not only environment friendly but responsible tourism is also the need of the hour. Involvement of local communities in tourism is most important for integrating such initiatives,'' he said. The focus of the summit is to reduce the negative impacts of tourism while harnessing its positive contributions to building climate and socio-ecological resilience and sustainability. Yadav emphasized that tourism should be expanded keeping in mind environmental fragility. He said his ministry has disposed of all wildlife-related proposals and applications submitted on 'Parivesh' portal to expedite the development journey of Ladakh. The minister also informed that work on connecting remote landscapes by building tunnels like the Atal tunnel and the Zoji La tunnel will reduce carbon emission in the mountain environment. PTI GVS TDS TDS

