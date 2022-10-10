Left Menu

Involvement of local people must for responsible tourism in Himalayas: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said the involvement of local communities is essential to ensure environment-friendly and responsible tourism in the Himalayas. Tourism in the Himalayas should be promoted for nature and spirituality seekers and pilgrims, Yadav said at the Sustainable Mountain Development Summit being held at Leh, Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 19:40 IST
Involvement of local people must for responsible tourism in Himalayas: Bhupender Yadav
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday said the involvement of local communities is essential to ensure environment-friendly and responsible tourism in the Himalayas. Himalayan forests have been promoting peace for centuries. Tourism in the Himalayas should be promoted for nature and spirituality seekers and pilgrims, Yadav said at the Sustainable Mountain Development Summit being held at Leh, Ladakh. ''Not only environment friendly but responsible tourism is also the need of the hour. Involvement of local communities in tourism is most important for integrating such initiatives,'' he said. The focus of the summit is to reduce the negative impacts of tourism while harnessing its positive contributions to building climate and socio-ecological resilience and sustainability. Yadav emphasized that tourism should be expanded keeping in mind environmental fragility. He said his ministry has disposed of all wildlife-related proposals and applications submitted on 'Parivesh' portal to expedite the development journey of Ladakh. The minister also informed that work on connecting remote landscapes by building tunnels like the Atal tunnel and the Zoji La tunnel will reduce carbon emission in the mountain environment. PTI GVS TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022