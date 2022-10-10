Left Menu

Haryana woos Japanese firms for 'Global City' project

Already home to about 500 companies and 4,000 expat community from Japan, Haryana has invited more Japanese firms to invest in its futuristic Global City project coming up here.Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala extended the invitation to the Japanese community while inaugurating the 70th Anniversary India-Japan Friendship Golf Cup in Gurugram on Sunday, according to a statement.Chautala said business leaders from Japan would be the best to understand this concept of Global City, which will be a green project coming in Gurugram on the live, work, relax concept.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:11 IST
Already home to about 500 companies and 4,000 expat community from Japan, Haryana has invited more Japanese firms to invest in its futuristic 'Global City' project coming up here.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Singh Chautala extended the invitation to the Japanese community while inaugurating the 70th Anniversary India-Japan Friendship Golf Cup in Gurugram on Sunday, according to a statement.

Chautala said business leaders from Japan would be the best to understand this concept of Global City, which will be a green project coming in Gurugram on the 'live, work, relax' concept. The pilot of this project is likely to be launched by the end of next month, he added.

Kunihiko Kawazu, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Japan, and Kenji Sugino, Secretary-General, Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (JCCII) were also present on this occasion.

As many as 70 industry leaders from top Japanese companies, including Maruti Suzuki, Canon, Mitsubishi, Toray, Mitsui and ANA Airlines also attended the event.

''We invite the Japanese companies to come and visit the green project Global City coming up in the heart of Gurgaon where we are going to make a city within a city. It is being designed on the concept of live, work and play. Japan is the best to understand this concept,'' said the deputy chief minister.

This 1,000-acre project is positioned as the Central Business District (CBD) of the National Capital Region. Talking about his recent business tour to Dubai, Chautala said Haryana has taken another step in becoming an aviation hub.

''We have started developing a 7200-acre airport in Hisar. It will not only be for the passengers but also a transit hub for cargo... In UAE, we had fruitful meetings with multiple players such as Airbus, Boeing and other global aviation leaders...,'' he said.

