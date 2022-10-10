8 people killed in landslide in Nepal

Left Menu

Eight people were killed and some 500 families were displaced on Monday when a landslide hit Karnali provinces remote Mugu district, local authorities said. Police said that bodies of eight of the deceased have been recovered from the landslide site situated in Western Nepal. The landslide has displaced some 500 families in the area.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-10-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 20:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Eight people were killed and some 500 families were displaced on Monday when a landslide hit Karnali province's remote Mugu district, local authorities said. Police said that bodies of eight of the deceased have been recovered from the landslide site situated in Western Nepal. All the deceased were residents of Salim village. Mugu district is situated 400 km North-west of Kathmandu. The landslide has displaced some 500 families in the area.

