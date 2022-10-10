Rains bring down mercury, improve air quality in Delhi

Rains brought the mercury down in Delhi on Monday, with the maximum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal, even as commuters battled heavy traffic on key road stretches in the city.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Rains over the last three days have not only brought the mercury down but have also disrupted the vehicular traffic. However, the national capital breathed the cleanest air on Monday since August 31, 2020, thanks to the bountiful rains over the last three days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 44 at 4 pm. It was 48 on Sunday, 56 on Saturday and 55 on Friday.

Delhi had logged a 24-hour average AQI of 41 on August 31, 2020.

Monday was the third ''good air quality day'' of the year. The city had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 47 on September 16.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Delhi recorded 0.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

In the morning, commuters going through ITO, DND, Barapullah, Mukarba Chowk, Noida Gate and the Mahipalpur road had to face traffic snarls.

According to officials, traffic is usually heavy on a Monday and waterlogging issues at several places compounded the problem for the commuters. Traffic police personnel were on the ground to monitor the situation and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at a few places on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 20 degrees Celsius. Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm rainfall so far in October, the second highest in the month in 16 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded 25.3 mm rainfall on Saturday, 74.3 mm on Sunday and 21.8 mm on Monday (till 8.30 am). The ongoing rainfall is the second prolonged spell in three weeks.

The rainfall recorded so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation (41.6 mm) recorded in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.

The national capital received 122.5 mm rainfall in October last year, the highest in the month since 236.2 mm precipitation recorded in 1956.

The all-time record for October stands at 238.2 mm (1954).

