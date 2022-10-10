PM Modi to inaugurate first phase of Mahakal corridor project in Ujjain on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday dedicate to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Monday.

An IAF flight carrying the prime minister will leave Ahmedabad airport at 3:35 PM on Tuesday and will land at Indore airport at 4:30 PM. From Indore, he will fly in a chopper which will land at the helipad in Ujjain at 5 PM. Modi will reach the Mahakal temple at 5:25 PM and perform puja before dedicating to the nation the Mahakal Lok between 6.25 PM to 7.05 PM, official sources said.

Thereafter, Modi will take part in a public function at the Kartik Mela Ground, an official said.

The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees, an official said.

Two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said.

A majestic colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, the official said.

The state government is making elaborate preparations for the grand event which is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project.

The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore.

''Prime Minister Modiji will dedicate to the nation the first phase of Mahakal Lok. It will be a memorable moment for all of us. The entire state is waiting for that moment and we all will participate in the event in some way or the other,'' Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a round of the Mahakal Lok and reviewed the preparations for the grand event.

After visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok, the mystic and amazing premises should make a permanent place in the hearts of the people, Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, state ministers Bhupendra Singh and Mohan Yadav, along with senior officials including additional chief secretary (ACS), Home, Dr Rajesh Rajora, and principal secretary, culture, Shiv Shekhar Shukla were present on the occasion.

The state government has designated senior ministers, including home minister (Mishra), as "minister-in-waiting" at the Indore airport, urban development minister (Singh) at Ujjain helipad, culture minister Usha Thakur at Mahakal Temple and higher education minister (Yadav) for welcoming the prime minister.

Modi will leave from Ujjain at around 8.30 PM for Indore and from there to Delhi around 9 PM, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)