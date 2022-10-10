24x7 operation of shops: Delhi Police plans to intensify patrolling during night

Intensifying patrolling and deploying police personnel at popular places will be some of the steps taken by the Delhi Police to contain criminals who are more active during the night, as many business establishments are likely to operate 24x7 soon.

Lt Governor V K Saxena has given his nod to over 300 establishments to operate round the clock.

He has approved a proposal to exempt 314 applications, some of them pending since 2016. He has directed that a notification to this effect be issued within seven days, officials said.

Exemptions under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954 enable commercial establishments to operate on a 24X7 basis, subject to certain conditions that entail welfare of labour and security, etc., they said.

''We have not yet received any official order in this regard. However, we will go by the decision of the government. Whatever government decides, we will strive to maintain better social order and criminal containment,'' a senior police officer said.

''Different strategies will have to be adopted because it will be night time. Criminals would also be active during that time. To contain them, some strategies will be chalked out in coordination with restaurateurs and law and order will be maintained,'' the officer said.

Patrolling will be enhanced and police vehicles along with sufficient staff will be deployed at strategic locations which would expect heavy footfall, police officials said. ''There are locations like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas Village, Khan Market, Greater Kailash, Saket which are traditional party hubs. We will also hold a meeting with restaurant owners and market associations to elicit their support for ensuring that visitors do not face any law and order issues,'' he added.

The police plans to deploy policemen and policewomen in plainclothes near popular hubs to keep an eye on the crowd and intervene if any untoward incident ensues.

The decision is expected to give a fillip to the nightlife in the national capital, which is also a tourist hub. Restaurants and traders had welcomed the decision of Saxena to allow the establishments to function 24X7 but had raised concerns over the issues of safety, infrastructure and transportation facilities.

The decision is expected to boost employment generation and promote a positive and favourable business environment in the city.

